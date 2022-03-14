Maes y Môr residents praise new accommodation

The first residents at Aberystwyth’s new extra care scheme have spoken about how it has transformed their lives, from sparking new friendships to providing the platform for a fresh start in life.

Maes y Môr, built by Wales & West Housing in partnership with Ceredigion County Council, opened in October at Pen-yr-Angor, overlooking the town and harbour. But for many of its new residents, it has offered much more than just spectacular sea views.

Peter and Doris Wintle applied to live at Maes y Môr as their former home in Penparcau was no longer suitable for their needs.

Their new home provides easy access to a range of facilities, 24-hour on-site care and support as well as a Wellbeing Officer, ensuring that residents lead an independent, healthy, fulfilling life.

“Moving to Maes y Môr has marked a wonderful new turn in our lives,” said Peter. “We have met new people and we have more friends now than ever before. We were so excited to move here, we feel more relaxed here and we are enjoying living by the sea again. The support staff and restaurant staff are amazing – for us, we are home, and we could not be with sweeter people than those here at Maes y Môr.”

Care leaver Brodie Gadsby has made a fresh start in life, securing a new job as well as a new home when he moved to Maes y Môr.

Brodie received help from care and support staff from Castell Ventures to apply for a volunteering role at Penparcau hub, where he now has a paid position.

Brodie said: "I felt I moved around a lot after I left foster care – I have often been very lonely and I found it all very difficult. I couldn’t wait to move into Maes y Môr. I’m really enjoying it, I’m very happy with new friends I’ve made here – they are like family to me.”

Jean and Justin Aldred ( Ceredigion County Council ) ( Ceredigion County Council )

Loneliness and isolation have also become a thing of the past for new residents Lynette Evans, Justin and Mavis Jean Aldred and Jean Aldridge.

Jean said: “Before moving here I was unable to have a bath or shower as we did not have the facilities. I am very deaf and we had to give up our car, which was so isolating. As soon as I arrived at Maes y Môr I felt safe, life is a lot easier now than before. We have managed to overcome a lot of the difficulties we had. Life here is really very pleasant. It’s lovely to see smiling faces in the morning and having someone there to help you get up safely is just such a relief.”

Sara Norris, Maes y Môr’s Wellbeing Officer, has made a huge difference in their lives, ensuring that there are opportunities for all to come together and form friendships.

Activities organised for residents include bingo, and movie and quiz nights; the Wellbeing Officer has also started a walking club which has proved popular with residents who own dogs.

“The younger residents have been adopting dogs for the walking sessions, much to the delight of their owners,” said Sara, of Castell Ventures. “And the quiz nights and walks have transcended any generational borders and provided excellent opportunities for making new friends.”

Maes y Môr welcomed its first residents at the end of October 2021 and provides much-needed extra care accommodation in Aberystwyth.