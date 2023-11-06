A young mid Wales girl has donated her hair to charity after meeting a girl the same age as her who had lost her hair through chemotherapy.
Two years ago Mared Carrod saw a little girl of a similar age who had lost her hair through chemotherapy. Wanting to make a difference to young girls who had experienced hair loss, Mared went on to grow her hair and to research charities who would make a wig with natural hair.
Mared came across The Little Princess Trust and found out that each wig costs the trust between £550 and £700 to make a wig for a young person.
The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as alopecia.
On her 10th birthday, Mared announced to the local community of Rhayader, that she was cutting 30cm off her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust and would appreciate sponsorship in order to make a wig for a young person. Money poured in and in 10 days, Mared had raised a phenomenal figure of £1,350.
Mared said: “I knew I wanted to cut my hair and send to the Little Princess Trust to give a poorly little girl a wig, to make her feel better, until her own hair grows back.”
Her mum, Julie, stated: “Mared is a very kind, and thoughtful girl, determined to see things through to the end. Youngsters get such a rough time of things but this was so incredibly heartwarming achievement. This is such a Mared thing to do.
“Sponsorship was something Mared had read about but the support of the community of Rhayader and district, friends, families and individuals has been incredible.”