A MEALS on wheels service is having to close after funding ran out.
The Penparcau Community Forum has run the Grub Hub service for a number of years, providing meals for people across the Aberystwyth area, but funding for the project ran out in February and the forum has not been able to secure new money.
In a letter to people who use the service, the forum said: “ We have made the difficult decision to close down our meals on wheels service on the 9 August.
“This is due to a lack of funding available and the cost-of-living crisis affecting many households in Aberystwyth.
“We have tried out best to keep the project running but it is no longer financially viable.
“We understand that this may be a shock to many, so please feel free to call us if you have questions about the closure of the service.
“Once meals on wheels have closed down, we will then be operating as ‘Hub Grub’ which will offer food on a collection only basis from our customer café.”
Speaking to the Cambrian News, Kelvin Jones, Chariman of the Penparcau Community Forum, said: “Unfortunately funding ran out in February and we have tried to keep it going but we were losing money each month.
“In all we were delivering around 130 meals a week to 25 to 30 people.
“Not just in Penparcau, but to Bow Street, Penrhyncoch and other parts of the wider area.
“We wanted to keep it going but it just isn’t possible. It was quite a bit of cash each month and we were putting money into it from our general funds.
“Other meals on wheels services have also ended and the council has finished theirs. We just couldn’t keep it going.
“We are putting a plan in place and will still make meals if people can collect them themselves and will check in on those who have been receiving meals.
“We have been applying for grants but getting no luck.
“It’s really disappointing.
“We are still applying for funding and looking at other ways of supporting the area. Be that cookery classes where funding is available.”
Local county councillor Carl Worrall said: “This news is not only sad for the village, but another blow for the wider north Ceredigion area.”
The service will end on Friday, 9 August, and the forum says it will inform people if it is able to re-establish the service.