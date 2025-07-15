Plaid Cymru is inviting the local community to a vital conversation in Pembroke Dock—an open meeting where people can hear directly from Senedd 2026 candidates, explore how major electoral changes will affect Pembrokeshire, and help shape the future of Wales together.
The meeting takes place on Monday, July 28 from 7.30pm at Pater Hall on Dimond Street. The next Senedd election on May 7, 2026 marks the beginning of a new era in Welsh democracy.
Voters will elect 96 Members of the Senedd across 16 newly formed constituencies—using a proportional voting system where every vote will count and help shape the future.
The newly created Ceredigion Penfro constituency combines Ceredigion Preseli and South and Mid Pembrokeshire.
In May 2026, six members will be elected via a closed proportional list system, with voters aged 16 and above choosing either a political party or an independent candidate. Plaid Cymru recently announced its candidates for Ceredigion Penfro—and now invites residents to meet them in person.
Hear directly from: Elin Jones, Kerry Ferguson, Anna Nicholl and Cris Tomos.
Number 1 on the Plaid Cymru list for Ceredigion Penfro, Elin Jones said: “The new constituency brings together all of Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire—two neighbouring counties with shared values and strong ties, yet each with its own distinct identity and priorities. The Plaid Cymru team is keen to be a strong voice for west Wales and to ensure that our NHS and public services and economy are given the priority and resources they need.”
Pembrokeshire County Councillor and cabinet member Rhys Sinnett added: “I’m genuinely excited to be working alongside this dynamic team of candidates to ensure the voices of Pembrokeshire residents are heard loud and clear. This open meeting is for everyone—whether you’re keen to learn about Plaid Cymru’s vision, want to raise concerns, or simply join a welcoming conversation about the future of our communities.”
