Meeting held to combat dangerous beach driving

A meeting has been held to discuss how to tackle dangerous driving on one of the region’s beaches.

North Wales Police and Gwynedd Council’s maritime beach patrol team met on the beach on Wednesday.

“As part of our commitment to dealing with road safety, Gwynedd South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers attended a joint meeting with the Gwynedd Council Maritime Beach patrol team at Black Rock sands beach,” a police spokesperson said.

“This was to discuss our joint working plans for the summer months to prevent any incidents of dangerous driving on the beach.