Met Office extends thunderstorm warning
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Monday 15th August 2022 11:00 am
The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for thunderstorms (The Met Office )
The Met Office has updated and extended its weather warning for thunderstorms.
An amber warning came in to effect for the whole of Wales at 6am this morning and was originally in place until 11.59 tonight (Monday, 15 August), but the Met Office has issued an update and extended the warning through to 11.59pm tomorrow night.
“While some places stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms with torrential rain bringing some disruption,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
What to expect
- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Some communities might become cut off if roads flood
- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
