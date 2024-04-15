The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for wind.
The warning covers the whole of Wales and people living on the coasts of Ceredigion and Gwynedd could see gusts as high as 50 to 55mph on the coast.
The Met Office said: “A depression will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England. Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers. This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times. “Winds will slowly ease through the evening and first part of Monday night.”
The Met Office advise the public to avoid delays “by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary”. “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
The warning is in force until 10pm this evening.