Parts of Gwynedd could be affected by snow and ice, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.
The weather warning comes in at 6pm tonight (Tuesday, 3 February) and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow morning.
Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected, and there could be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will move north over mid and north Wales and northern England on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Snow accumulations, in the order of 1-3 cm will mainly occur above around 200 metres, though the odd cm is possible at lower elevations.
“There is also a chance of transient freezing rain over higher ground and though the odds of this occurring in any one location is small, but would increase the ice risk nonetheless.
“Sleet and snow will clear from the south through Wednesday morning.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.