At their next meeting, on 10 February, Richard Walwyn will talk about the history of Borth y Gest, ‘A Village by the Sea’. The talk will give an overview history of Borth y Gest from ancient times to about 1900. The village in its modern form hardly existed before 1830, so much of the talk will be on its historic antecedents. Richard has lived in the village for many years and is the author of A Little History of Borth-y-Gest (Delfryn Publications, 2019).