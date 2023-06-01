A microchip is the size of a grain of rice which is inserted under the skin at the back of an animal’s neck. It permanently identifies pets and connects them with an owner’s contact details, which are held on a database like Petlog, enabling vets, local authorities and animal charities to scan the chip, match it to the owner’s details and reunite lost and found pets if the worst happens. Of course, microchipping can only work effectively if an owner’s contact details are up to date with a database.