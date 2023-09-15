A HOST of new hygiene ratings have been released in Ceredigion - with one premises receiving a one out of five score.
The Food Standards Agency has released its latest ratings which show that Clwb Rygbi Aberaeron has been handed a one-out-of-five score, following an assessment on 7 August.
Despite inspectors finding that the hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities were 'generally satisfactory', the report said major improvements were necessary in the management of food safety, to ensure food served was safe to eat.
Elsewhere. Rossini at the Cambrian Hotel in New Quay has been handed a two star rating by inspectors following a visit on 9 August.
The Sup Shack at the Wellington Inn on Rock Street in New Quay has picked up a four-out-of-five rating from the Food Standards Agency, following in inspection on 9 August.
The Rhydypennau Inn in Bow Street has also scored a four-out-of-five rating following an inspection on 9 August.
Two Powys establishments have also received new ratings.
Wynnstay Stores, Caffi JoJo at Old Village Hall in Llanbrynmair, receiving a four-out-of-five rating following an inspection on 9 August.
The Rugby Club at Old National School, Smithfield Street, Llanidloes, picked up top marks with a five-out-of-five rating after an inspection on 24 August.