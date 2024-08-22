Campaigners defending Monk’s Trod have written a song to raise awareness of the vulnerable ancient byway.
The Monks Trod is a 24-mile path across the Cambrian Mountains which is home to protected peatland and was once a footpath for 12th century monks.
However Powys County Council is set to create a dry stone causeway across a section of it to allow use of the land for motorbikes and other off-road vehicles.
After spotting resident Lorna Jordan-Key’s 953-strong petition, musician Richard Foehn created a song in collaboration with Lorna to raise awareness.
Richard who lives in Tregaron, said: “The Trod is a really special place, especially with its history - it’s wild and open, empty, silent, clean and free from all the trappings of modern life.
“I had no idea the council wanted to pave it to allow motorbikes, it's not the right thing to do for a place like that where the air is so clean.
“The authorities have a duty to protect the environment.
“To lay it well enough to allow vehicles you’d have to put hardcore underneath the path which is on peat, it would just disappear.
“This landscape is under such pressure with wind turbine projects too.
“I got in touch with Lorna to find out how I can help.”
Friends of the Earth has put their support behind the campaign to stop the Monk’s Trod from having a causeway built.
Jennifer Lloyd, activism and community campaigns officer at Friends of the Earth, said: “The Monks Trod runs through one of the most biodiversity-rich areas in Wales.
“Allowing offroad vehicles into this flourishing but sensitive environment could be devastating for the flora and fauna that live there.” However Powys County Council said technical assessments and “other preparatory work” was ongoing for the project.
A spokesperson added: “One thing we want to highlight is that there are NO plans to pave the surface of the Monk’s Trod.
“This is a misconception; there are proposals to protect the surface of the Monk’s Trod by creating a drier causeway that is sympathetic to the landscape.
“Doing so will allow all users to remain on a single, easily identifiable and durable line, thus protecting the surrounding habitats from braiding erosion.”
Despite Monk’s Trod being a public byway “open to all traffic” there have been temporary bans stopping motorcyclists from using the land since 2002, and earlier for four-by-four vehicles.