Plans are underway to establish a North Wales Recovery College, a dedicated space where individuals can come together to learn about mental health recovery and wellbeing.
The initiative seeks to provide a safe and inclusive environment for people with lived experiences of mental health challenges, carers, professionals, and community members to share mental health experiences and build resilience.
Hannah Mart, Recovery College Peer Lead, said: “Recovery Colleges offer a range of courses covering mental health, physical health and wellbeing topics. These courses, co-designed and led by individuals with lived experience, foster hope, empowerment, and meaningful connections.
“Everyone who attends a Recovery College is treated on an equal basis. We believe that true learning about mental health recovery and wellbeing comes from listening to those with lived experience of mental health challenges”.
As part of a national programme led by Health Education Improvement Wales, funding has been secured to co-produce a business case for the development of a North Wales Recovery College. While still in the early planning stages, the public are invited to share their thoughts and insights to help shape the college’s future direction.
Throughout May, a survey and engagement sessions will be conducted to gather input from the public to form the business case. These contributions will play a vital role in shaping the development of the Recovery College in North Wales.
Details of the survey and engagement sessions can be found on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website.
Hannah said: “The survey and sessions are a chance for communities in North Wales to shape the Recovery College into something that truly reflects their needs.
“Whether it’s deciding the types of courses we offer, choosing between online or in-person sessions, or exploring other important elements, your voice will help build a space where everyone feels supported and empowered.”