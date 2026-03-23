Montgomeryshire, MS Russell George, is forcing a vote in the Senedd on key health matters affecting Powys.
The Senedd member has tabled amendments to a debate that will require politicians of all parties to take a position on the closure of the Welshpool and Caernarfon air ambulance bases, cross-border NHS treatment delays, and the funding of Powys Teaching Health Board.
In the Senedd debate that will take place on Wednesday, 25 March, Mr George will set out Amendments that will require each party to vote on a series of Health care issues affecting Powys.
Mr George stated that, while responsibility will now pass to the next Government, he hopes his amendments will bind any future Welsh Government to ensure the Welshpool and Caernarfon air ambulance bases remain operational and to prevent any Welsh Health Board from requesting that providers in England deliberately delay NHS treatment for Welsh patients.
Mr George said: “I am pleased that a series of amendments that I tabled were accepted.
“There will be a new Government in May, and I want to force all the parties represented in the Senedd to clearly nail their colours to the mast on important health issues affecting the people of Powys.
“The current Labour Government failed to intervene to save the Welshpool and Caernarfon air ambulance bases, and whilst saying that it was unacceptable to ask English hospitals to deliberately slow down the delivery of treatment for Powys patients – they did absolutely nothing about it.
“Whilst I don’t expect Labour members to vote in favour of my amendments, I am asking the Welsh Conservatives, Reform UK, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal-Democrats to back my proposals.
“One or more of these parties will likely be part of the next Welsh Government and will then be expected to deliver following Wednesday’s vote.”
“The amendments I tabled are about making sure the specific concerns of Powys patients are not ignored.
“The decision to close the Welshpool air ambulance base was totally unacceptable and will put lives at risk, and the Welsh Labour Government should have stepped in.
“When the Welshpool and Caernarfon base’s close, we will receive slower emergency response times.
“Residents in Mid and North Wales are entitled to receive the same level of care and rapid emergency response as those in urban areas.
“At the same time, Powys patients continue to face an unacceptable situation where treatment available across the border is being delayed, even though English providers have the capacity to treat them sooner.
“Asking health providers in England to slow down the delivery of care for Powys patients, despite there being sufficient capacity, is indefensible.
“The Welsh Government's failure to properly fund Powys Health Board lies at the root of problems.
“Unfortunately, the First Minister and Health Secretary still refuse to acknowledge that the Welsh Government is unfairly funding Powys.
“By forcing a vote on this issues, I hope Senedd Members vote accordingly and agree that Powys residents should not be treated as second-class citizens simply because of where they live.”
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