A Ceredigion attraction is on the lookout for hardy firewalkers to help raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The firewalk is a sponsored walk with a difference - it might be the shortest and hottest walk you’d take but it takes strength of mind to conquer your fears and complete the challenge.
Will you embrace the challenge of walking barefoot over hot coals for the Wales Air Ambulance and help them raise vital funds?
Moody Meadows near Llanarth will host the firewalk on Friday 10 July, between 6pm-10pm.
Have you got the mindset to walk barefoot across 5 metres of burning wood embers, reaching temperatures of up to 800°C. There are no tricks, no special effect - just you, the fire, and an overwhelming sense of achievement when you reach the other side.
Do you think you’ve got what it takes to take part in one of our iconic Firewalks across Wales and prove that courage can change lives.
Everyone taking part in the fiery evening event must be 18 and over. It costs £20 to enter and you pledge to raise £100, prior to the event, for the all-Wales lifesaving service.
Gail Windley, the Charity’s Event’s and Partnership Fundraiser said: “We’re delighted to be launching our firewalks this year on our special 25th anniversary year.
“Walkers don’t need any previous experience to take part in the firewalk, as all the training will be provided on the day. We want to reiterate that this is not an activity to be tried at home and should only be done during a professionally organised event.”
Walkers will receive a briefing from an expert prior to the challenge. Participants are not to allowed to drink alcohol before the event.
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