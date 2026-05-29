Lighthouse Theatre’s dark comedy White Lies brings suburban surrealism to Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
Written by Dr Who script-writer Robert Shearman, a celebrated protégé of the legendary Alan Ayckbourn, White Lies sits firmly in the wheelhouse of classic British domestic comedy. Expect the awkward brilliance of Abigail’s Party mixed with the chaotic energy of Fawlty Towers, but with a surreal edge!
Claire and Simon have been married for years, but there’s is more to life than duck a l'orange... enter Roger. An imaginary friend to spice up their relationship, with unexpected consequences. This razor-sharp observational comedy is written by award-winning scriptwriter Robert Shearman, and deals with sensitive contemporary issues from identity to loneliness in a compassionate, supportive and humorous way.
The production is brought to life by Swansea-based Lighthouse Theatre, a popular touring company with Mwldan audiences, who in recent years have delighted audiences with their fantastic productions of Casablanca, O Little Town of Aberystwyth, and A Christmas Carol.
The show is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Tuesday, 2 and Wednesday, 3 June – at 7.45pm. Then it moves to Gwynedd’s Pontio, Bangor, on Tuesday, 9 June at 7.30pm, Pontio, Bangor.
On Friday, 12 June the company performs at Neaudd Dwyfor, Pwllheli at 7.30pm. On Tuesday, 16 June they return to Ceredigion for a 7.30pm show at Mwldan, Cardigan.
Age Guidance: 12+
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