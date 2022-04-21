More than 1,000 incidents of child abuse and neglect in Wales reported in a year

Children’s charity NSPCC says new figures released today, April 21, paint a ‘worrying picture of the abuse and neglect faced by children’ in Wales ( Unknown )

CHILDREN’S charity NSPCC says new figures released today paint a ‘worrying picture of the abuse and neglect faced by children’ in Wales.

In 2021/22 the NSPCC’s Helpline for adults made 1,048 referrals to agencies in Wales to investigate concerns about abuse and neglect.

The most common reason for the charity’s practitioners to escalate their concerns in Wales was neglect, with 352 referrals being made for this concern.

The NSPCC Helpline receives contacts from the public and professionals who have safeguarding fears about a child.

The charity will then refer these on to statutory agencies when serious enough to do so, whilst offering advice and assistance in all cases.

The NSPCC is also releasing analysis that sets out the scale and breadth of this issue, estimating that half a million children a year suffer abuse in the UK. That means seven children in a classroom experience abuse before they turn 18.

This comes as the NSPCC launches Childhood Day, the charity’s flagship day of fundraising and action that brings everyone in the UK together to protect children.

The NSPCC is today emphasising that everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

This means people logging any concerns they have about a child and contacting the charity if and when they are unsure, Governments across the UK prioritising child protection at a national level and a rallying call for everyone across the UK to unite on the 10 June for Childhood Day, to raise money and awareness for the NSPCC.

Whether it’s by fundraising, donating, volunteering at a collection, or taking action, the NSPCC is asking people to play their part to help keep children safe from abuse. The charity is encouraging people to ‘search ‘Childhood Day’ to find out more.

Emma Frost was abused as a child. She wishes someone spoke out on her behalf and is calling on everyone to support the NSPCC’s Childhood Day, so that the charity can continue to take vital calls via the Helpline.

She says: “I was the eldest of seven siblings and grew up in a chaotic household. I was subjected to emotional and physical torment and made to believe that I was saying, thinking and doing things I wasn’t. I spent four years in care. My father abused me from a young age and in 2011, he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. I wish someone, at some point, had picked up the phone and called the NSPCC Helpline. I would have got the right help a lot earlier and it wouldn’t have done as much damage.

“The NSPCC is just as important now as it was when I was a little girl. Whatever else is going on, it’s vital we all play our part for children suffering abuse.”

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO said: “In light of the recent tragic cases and the difficulties and increased risk faced by the younger generation over the past couple of years, it is important we ask if we have learnt the right lessons and challenge ourselves to do all we can to protect children from harm.

“It is essential that Welsh Government further invests in children’s services to ensure it provides comprehensive support to any child at risk of harm.

“As well as the Government playing a leading role, we know that strong communities can help to keep children safe, where thousands of individual people play their part in doing what’s right. That’s why we created Childhood Day – a day that brings everyone in the UK together to emphasise why child protection is a top priority.”