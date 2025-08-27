Senior councillors will consider a petition against the potential closure of public toilets at a Ceredigion beauty spot.
More than 1,800 signatures have been gathered calling for the public toilets at Cenarth to remain open.
The online petition says: “Cenarth, home to cherished heritage sites and breathtaking natural beauty, often serves as a pit-stop for tourists and travellers on the main road to Carmarthen.
“Our public toilets have been of immense help to all, especially to visitors who come from far corners to experience our warm community life and mesmerising landscapes.
“The closure of these facilities would inconvenience thousands.”
In a letter accompanying the petition, campaigners added: "These toilets are essential for the comfort, health and wellbeing of both local people and for tourists and passing motorists and trades people.
“This is a very emotive issue and affects so many people, so we are bringing with us an Impact Statement on behalf of local businesses, plus a paper petition, started on 15 April 2025 and finished on 5 July 2025, which has been signed by 1,384 people.
“In addition, our online Change.com petition has been signed by 432 supporters, calling for the toilets in Cenarth to remain open.
"According to an email sent to Ben Lake's office, by yourselves, on 30 June 2025, we understand that there are no immediate plans to close the toilets for "25/26" - though here we are not clear whether this will mean during the whole of the 2025 season and the whole of the 2026 season, since it is also stated ‘In the meantime, I can reassure you that the Cenarth toilets are open for the summer, and will continue to be managed by Ceredigion County Council for the duration of the current season’.
“It is also stated that ‘At this stage, we are simply starting a conversation with the community about potential options for the future. Any changes would be subject to full discussion and agreement’.
“Potential closure of the toilets has great knock-on effects for local businesses, as well as for the people who need to use the facilities. This includes in time (such as dealing with the public and additional cleaning of private facilities) and worryingly, in expenses - purchasing toilet rolls, hand washing and drying items, cleaning items etc.
“In addition, there are actual physical problems of having lots of people wishing to use the toilets of businesses, Including the number of people in a small shop or cafe - and very importantly, no disabled facilities.
“The toilets in Cenarth are an essential utility for so many people.
“So the wide impacts would be significant for so many if Cenarth were to lose its toilets, and we trust that Ceredigion County Council will stick to their word and meet with Beulah Community Council and also locals and local businesses before any potential actions are taken.”
The petition, which in total contained 1,816 signatures, was handed to Ceredigion County Council in July and will be presented to Cabinet on Tuesday, 2 September.
