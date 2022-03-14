MS backs parents in Llanidloes school transport row

Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has backed parents calling for flexibility in school transport arrangements in Powys ( Russell George )

MANY pupils in Powys are being refused free school transport due to the “inflexibility of a county council’s policy on it”, Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has said.

Mr George said he has received a number of complaints from parents regarding the council’s policy, and has met with residents who have been impacted by what they feel is an unfair application of the county council’s transport policy.

Jenni Hughes-Ellis, whose son has been refused free school transport to Llanidloes CP School, has set up a petition on the matter and led a campaign calling for the council to review and change its policy.

Mr George said: “Over the last year, I have seen an increasing number of people coming to my office raising issues concerning Powys County Council’s provision of free home to school transport.

“The current policy needs to be revised and updated.

A council spokesperson said: “Powys County Council is committed to providing all qualifying Powys learners with free home to school transport to their nearest or catchment school.

“The council is currently consulting on catchment maps, which identifies a person’s nearest school.