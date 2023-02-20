Speaking about his time on the picket line, Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: "I once again heard directly from frontline staff about the pressures they face. Both Liz Saville Roberts MP and I fully support hard-working ambulance staff across Gwynedd as they take a principled stand against real terms pay cut and the unrelenting crisis in their working conditions."We know the Tories in Westminster have starved Wales’ budgets for thirteen years, but the Labour Welsh government must also take their share of responsibility for the crisis in our NHS.