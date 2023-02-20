As the Welsh Ambulance Service strike continues today, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynor is calling on the Welsh Government to make an improved offer.
Mr ap Gwynfor made the call yesterday, when he joined Welsh Ambulance Service staff on the picket line in Bala for a day of industrial action over better pay and improved working conditions.
Today (Tuesday) marks the second of three days of industrial action this month by Welsh Ambulance Service staff, which will see around half of Wales' paramedics, medical technicians and call handling staff taking action right across Wales.
Unite and GMB members went on strike yesterday, Monday, and Unite members are set to walk out today and tomorrow.
Mr ap Gwynfor and Liz Saville Roberts MP have called on the Welsh government health minister to engage in meaningful pay negotiations, commensurate with the ever-increasing pressures and responsibilities placed on frontline staff.
Speaking about his time on the picket line, Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: "I once again heard directly from frontline staff about the pressures they face. Both Liz Saville Roberts MP and I fully support hard-working ambulance staff across Gwynedd as they take a principled stand against real terms pay cut and the unrelenting crisis in their working conditions."We know the Tories in Westminster have starved Wales’ budgets for thirteen years, but the Labour Welsh government must also take their share of responsibility for the crisis in our NHS.
"From the complete lack of investment in social care, the failure to recruit and retain more doctors and nurses, to the lack of meaningful engagement to resolve worker disputes - the Welsh Labour government must be held to account.
"Time and again, Plaid Cymru has urged Welsh Government to look at all the powers they have - taxation, reserves, and reallocation to prioritise fairer pay for health and care workers. Yet they’ve chosen to turn a blind eye to the chronic issues plaguing the NHS.
"As I was there the crew were called out to a red call. They dropped everything without hesitation and were off to save someone's life.
"This experience goes to show that the derogation put in place for the strikes work, but also that the workforce is committed and caring, and will always put others before themselves.
"I call again on the Welsh government to return to the negotiating table with an improved offer - one which sufficiently reflects the increasing pressure on frontline ambulance workers."