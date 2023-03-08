CEREDIGION MS Elin Jones is calling on Hywel Dda Health Board to open a centre in Bronglais, in order to improve accessibility for urgent diagnosis for residents of Ceredigion and mid Wales.
The Wales Cancer Network in September 2022 created a national framework for Rapid Diagnosis Centres in Wales, in order to provide a timely and holistic route to diagnosis for patients with vague symptoms who do not fit the criteria for a standard suspected cancer referral.
Hywel Dda Health Board has created such a centre in Llanelli.
However, for residents of Ceredigion, particularly those who don’t drive, the distance and lack of public transport options makes travel to Llanelli challenging.
Elin Jones MS said: “The nearest Rapid Diagnosis Centre available to Ceredigion residents is in Llanelli, and residents from Powys also rely on this service.
"It’s just too far for many people who have transport challenges. We all know that the best chances for surviving most forms of cancer is early diagnosis and treatment.
"I’m glad that we now have a network of rapid diagnosis centres emerging in Wales, but we have to ensure that there is equitable and easy access to these centres.
"I have therefore taken up the need to locate such a centre in Bronglais with the Health Board’s Chief Executive.
"We already have a fantastic team of medical professionals in Bronglais who work with cancer patients on a daily basis, and to have a Rapid Diagnosis Centre in Bronglais just makes sense for the residents of Mid Wales. I eagerly await a response from the Health Board.”