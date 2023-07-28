VISITORS to the National Eisteddfod are being urged to be patient when making their way to the Maes next week.
This year’s National Eisteddfod will be held at Boduan on farmland alongside the A499 between Pwllheli and Nefyn, and special arrangements are being put in place to avoid congestion.
Gwynedd Council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Dafydd Meurig, encouraged Eisteddfodgoers to use public transport whenever possible in order to reduce congestion in the area and for the benefit of the environment.
“I urge people to make their arrangements in advance, especially if they are planning to enjoy the concerts, gigs and other shows in the evening. There are many options available, with extra busses and a dedicated area for those who are getting a lift home.
“I’m extremely grateful to local businesses who have supported us to be able to provide the extra buses,” he said.
In addition to the normal service (Bus No. 8 Pwllheli-Nefyn-Tudweiliog) additional shuttle buses will run between the Pwllheli-Boduan-Nefyn route (bus 8E and 8N), thanks to collaboration with local businesses in the Pwllheli area.
The buses will run regularly throughout the day, the full timetables are on the council’s website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/bws. But the Concessionary Pass Card will not be valid on all buses.
A spokesman for Gwynedd Council said: “The Concessionary Pass Card can be used on the normal public service, which is bus 8. As public buses are not the additional provision for the Eisteddfod, the Concessionary Pass Card will not be valid on the 8E or late buses.
“The price of a one-way shuttle bus ticket (8E) will be £2 for adults and £1 for children.”
The normal bus and the shuttle bus will start and stop from normal bus stops. It is possible to catch bus connections to other towns in Gwynedd and beyond from Pwllheli, and the railway station is nearby.
Three additional one-way bus services will leave Maes yr Eisteddfod late, at 11pm to go to Nefyn (cost £4), Porthmadog (along the A497, cost £5) and Caernarfon (along the A499, cost £5).
These buses will only stop at official council bus shelters along the way. You must book and pay for your place by 12pm (midday) on the day before travelling, and that via the Eisteddfod website. www.eisteddfod.cymru/arrraedd-y-maes.
It is possible to use the bus services to connect with the train at Pwllheli Station or Bangor Station. Your trip can be planned on the Traveline Cymru website: www.cymraeg.traveline.cymru/
If you do drive, make sure you follow the yellow ‘Eisteddfod’ signs to get to the Maes. The signs have been installed to facilitate traffic and the transport plan has been created to help drivers get to the Eisteddfod as easily and safely as possible.
Travelling from the Porthmadog direction (A497), traffic will be diverted onto the B4354 at the Afonwen roundabout, travelling through Chwilog, past South Arfon Creamery to Y Ffôr. Cross the crossroads at the temporary lights in the centre of the village and continue along the B4354 until the junction with the A497. Turn left onto the A497 and follow the road until you reach the car park.
Travelling from Caernarfon (A499), follow the A499 to the village of Y Ffôr, and turn right at the temporary lights in the centre of the village continue along the B4354 until the junction with the A497. Turn left onto the A497 and follow the road until you reach the car park.
Traveling from the Llŷn Peninsula, follow the local directions and signs as you reach them. Some local roads will be closed during the Eisteddfod, so it is important to follow all the signs.
Follow the signs to the car parks and do not park on the side of the road. Remember to follow the instructions of the stewards in the car Ppark. They are there to help and facilitate arriving and leaving the car park. Parking is free. Disabled visitors with a blue badge should follow the signs to the disabled car park.
There will be a dedicated taxi stand at the entrance of the Eisteddfod where Eisteddfodgoers can catch a taxi (hackney carriage) at home or to their accommodation. Only taxi companies that have registered with the organizers of the Eisteddfod in advance will be allowed on site.
Drop off/pick up area – There will be a dedicated area for those who are dropped off/picked up by a taxi that has been arranged in advance (private hire taxi) or by arrangement with a family member or friend. There will be clear signs to direct drivers from the main road. The council calls on motorists not to drop off or pick up people off the main road.
Gwynedd Council is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the area. Council chair Medwyn Hughes said: "A warm welcome to Eisteddfodgoers from all parts of Wales and beyond Gwynedd and to the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod 2023. It's great to see the excitement across the county as everyone looks forward to welcoming the nation to the area - whether that be enthusiasts of the main event or those who will have their first experience of the Eisteddfod in Boduan.
"It's strange to think that the festival has not been held in this corner of the county since the Porthmadog Eisteddfod in 1987 and the festival has changed a lot since then. Gwynedd may also have changed but the people's passion for our language and culture is as keen as ever and we are looking forward to using this unique platform to celebrate everything the county has to offer.
"Good luck to everyone who will compete or take part in activities at this year's Eisteddfod and thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has contributed in any way towards holding the festival. We look forward to seeing this cultural and social buzz continue after the Eisteddfod has moved on to the next area."
Praise for local support
The chairman of the executive committee for the National Eisteddfod believes this year’s event will “break all kinds of records”.
Michael Strain also thanked local residents “for their tireless work over the past four years organizing, rehearsing, raising money and for all other contributions - big and small - in order to realize the dream of holding the National Eisteddfod on the fields of Plas Bodfel, Boduan”.