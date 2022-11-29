Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased three recliner chairs and 11 adjustable bedside chairs costing £7,500 for patients in the Meurig oncology ward at Aberystwyth’s Bronglais Hospital.
Ward administrator, Ellen Masters, said: “The electric rise and recline chairs enable patients to be in a comfortable position out of bed, with a seat that can be tilted right down to a flat position and adjusted to their individual needs. The bedside chairs are also height adjustable and the arm rests can be positioned to suit the patient.
“These new chairs improve the patient experience and comfort, encourage patients to get out of bed and promote independence, mobility and faster recovery.”
Pictured with one of the adjustable chairs is staff nurse, Cerys Lewis.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”