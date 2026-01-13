These businesses have invested in the sustainable growth of their businesses with new equipment and green technology, with their investments boosted thanks to the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund awarded by Powys County Council.
£243,000 will be invested into the businesses, covering fifty per cent of costs up to £25,000 for the eighteen successful projects, selected out of 150 applicants.
The applicants are putting close to £1m of their own money into their business's futures.
The businesses include the Lodge in Staylittle, which was given £10,000 towards an air source heat pump and additional battery storage to make their accommodation heated in a green and sustainable way.
The funding also supported the investment in solar panels to power the holiday accommodation.
Phill Stasiw, co-owner of the Lodge, said: “Our aim is for the Lodge to be carbon positive, or carbon zero.
“We fitted a 20kw Solar PV and battery storage at the beginning of 2025, including two electric vehicle charger points, and this year, with the help of Powys County Council, we’re strengthening this with an air source heat pump.
“As the Lodge has underfloor heating throughout, this will be very effective together with our battery storage.
“With solar and a small amount of electricity from the grid when needed, we won’t be dependent on fossil fuels such as heating oil.
“The current oil-fired boiler is being removed, so we’re heading in the right direction toward being carbon zero at the Lodge, Staylittle.”
Other businesses that benefited from the scheme include Hennighan’s Fish and Chip Shop in Machynlleth, which was given £6,624.09 in improvements towards both shops, including a new integrated point-of-sale system and a dedicated burger station at Top Shop.
Mid Wales Storage in Machynlleth was also selected, awarded £8,325 towards installing energy-efficient LED lighting.
Others included new seating at a pub in Ystradgynlais and a compost loader to improve output at a plant nursery in Llanymynech.
“Selecting the 18 was a difficult process, with around 300 businesses expressing an interest in receiving a grant, and around half of these then went on to submit a full application,” said Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.
“We have prioritised the projects that we believe will have the biggest impact on productivity and sustainability across a range of sectors, and we were delighted to receive so much interest.
“The £1.22 million leveraged through this grant scheme represents a significant investment in our county’s commercial infrastructure.”
All projects are due to be completed by spring.
Powys County Council also wants to hear from companies, in and outside the county, that need new sites or premises to help them expand.
They can use this online form to provide their contact details and a brief summary of their needs: https://powysapi.evolutive.co.uk/form/anonymousform/6728eed7783ab7106537eb74
