New measures to help residents with cost of living crisis
As the cost of living crisis worsens and winter approaches Gwynedd Council has introduced measures to help residents.
The council said it “is committed to supporting people who find themselves in a vulnerable position”. They have a network of hubs across Gwynedd to support people with financial problems and has increased its financial support for the Gwynedd Citizens Advice service.
The council also has a “dedicated team” of officers who also support eligible residents to access winter fuel and cost of living payments, an emergency food fund to support community groups to run food schemes, food banks, supper clubs and to make use of food that would otherwise go to waste, and is giving “direct financial support” to local food banks. It has also established a dedicated Fuel Poverty Team providing advice on energy use.
Childcare grant support is also available to enable parents to work and a Communities For Work service set up to help local people access “good quality” jobs.
The county is also providing free school meals for all Reception and Year 1 primary school pupils from September 2022 onwards as part of the Welsh Government’s Universal Primary Free School Meals initiative.
By January 2023 Year 2 will be introduced and in September 2023 this scheme will be rolled out to the rest of the pupils.
Anyone having difficulty should visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru or call 01766 771000.
