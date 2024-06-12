CHANGES to parking, on street waiting and loading bays on various streets in Llanidloes will come into force next week.
Earlier this week, under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Powys County Council traffic officers “made” the wide ranging Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which will now come into effect next Monday, 17 June 17.
In January the council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jackie Charlton received a report on the objections and the representations made during a consultation on the proposals, which took place between September 16 and October 16, 2022.
The report said: “The proposed TRO seeks to modify existing and introduce new prohibitions of waiting and loading along various roads within the town of Llanidloes following an initial request for such a review by Llanidloes town council.”
“Discussions have been ongoing with the town council over an extended period of time, and proposal plans have been drawn up which seek to address nuisance parking problems identified by the town council, the local county councillor, our civil enforcement officers, our traffic engineering team and members of the public.”
Five objections and two representations supporting the proposals were received during the consultation process.
A site meeting took place in November 2022 between councillors and highways officers to consider feedback from the consultation.
Following this meeting tweaks were made to the TRO with some sections from the original proposal “no longer required.”
The decision was taken by Cllr Charlton to agree the TRO in February.
The order has six sections:
To introduce, modify and maintain prohibitions of waiting at all times on sections of the: C2022 Oakley Park Road, Coed-Y-Llan, B4569 Eastgate Street, B4518 Long Bridge, Victoria Avenue and Minerva Roundabout and Long Bridge Street and China Street and Smithfield Street and Llangurig Road and Bryndu Road, U4107 Brook Street and Bethel Street and Foundry Lane and Foundry Terrace and Cambrian Place and Maesllan Enterprise Park, U4102 Church Street and Church Place and Church Lane, C2020 Short Bridge Street and Penygreen Road and Great Oak Street, U4101 Chapel Street, U4108 High Street and Cemetery Square, U4109 Mount Lane, U4110 New Street, U4413 Gwaelod-y-Bryn, U4414 Caegwyn and Cergwyn Isaf, U4115 Garden Suburb, U4116 Dolgwenith, and the U4124 Parc Derw.
Introduce prohibitions of waiting between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday on a section of the B4518 Llangurig Road.
Introduce modify and maintain prohibitions of waiting at all times and prohibitions of loading at all times on sections of the B4518 Long Bridge Street and China Street, and the C2020 Great Oak Street.
Introduce, modify, and maintain restrictions of waiting allowing parking for up to one hour with no return within one further hour between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday on sections of the B4518 Long Bridge Street and China Street, and the C2020 Short Bridge Street and Great Oak Street.
Modify and maintain restrictions of waiting allowing parking for up to one hour with no return within one further hour between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday; and Market Permit Holders only between 7am and 4pm on a Saturday on sections of the C2020 Great Oak Street.
Introduce, modify, and maintain restrictions of limited waiting for up to three hours for disabled badge holders only on sections of the B4518 Long Bridge Street, and the C2020 Great Oak Street.