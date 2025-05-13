A Machynlleth woman has been banned from the road for 17 months by magistrates after admitting a charge of drink driving.
Julie Humphreys, of 15 Cae Crwn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 May.
The court heard that the 51-year-old was stopped by police while she was driving on Maengwyn Street in Machynlleth on 16 April this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Humphreys had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Humphreys from driving for 17 months and handed her a fine of £400.
She must also pay £85 prosecution costs as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £160.