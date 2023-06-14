Now in its 22nd year, National Whale and Dolphin Watch has become an important event for citizen scientists, researchers, and wildlife enthusiasts. Last year, over 1,000 volunteers participated, recording sightings of 13 species of whales, dolphins, and porpoises. Memorable sightings included sei whales in the Outer Hebrides, striped dolphins off Cornwall, and 14 sightings of orca! We hope this year will be even bigger and more exciting than ever before.