NEW Quay-based Sea Watch Foundation has announced the return of National Whale and Dolphin Watch, a week-long citizen science event taking place from 29 July to 6 August 2023.
Volunteers across the UK are invited to join trained experts at designated watch sites around the country to observe and record sightings of marine mammals. By collecting this data, the event contributes to ongoing scientific research, helping to monitor population trends, distribution, and behaviour of these amazing creatures.
Now in its 22nd year, National Whale and Dolphin Watch has become an important event for citizen scientists, researchers, and wildlife enthusiasts. Last year, over 1,000 volunteers participated, recording sightings of 13 species of whales, dolphins, and porpoises. Memorable sightings included sei whales in the Outer Hebrides, striped dolphins off Cornwall, and 14 sightings of orca! We hope this year will be even bigger and more exciting than ever before.
Simone Evans, Sightings Officer for the Sea Watch Foundation, said: “The UK’s waters are home to a diverse range of whales, dolphins, and porpoises, but they face increasing threats. By engaging the public in monitoring and conserving these species, we can better understand and protect them for future generations.”
National Whale and Dolphin Watch is an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in marine conservation and make a meaningful contribution to the protection of marine mammals. No special knowledge is needed to take part. Keen observers can sign up to training courses, or use our free SeaWatcher App and species guides to get involved.
To find out more and get involved in National Whale and Dolphin Watch 2023, visit the Sea Watch Foundation website.
The Sea Watch Foundation has monitored whales, dolphins and porpoises in British waters for over forty years with the help of volunteer observers acting as citizen scientists all around the country.