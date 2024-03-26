News that stalled plans for a third Menai crossing linking Anglesey with the mainland of Wales could be revisited have been welcomed.
Welsh Government’s new north Wales transport minister Ken Skates said the halted scheme to provide a third link could be “looked at again”.
Before any decisions, Mr Skates said he wanted to “listen” to what people and experts had to say.
Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of its executive (Thursday, 29 February) Anglesey County Council leader Cllr Llinos Medi said the problems were far more than “just a transport issue” and had the potential to create “challenges and threats to safety and life”.
The island was at times, she said at risk of being “cut off ” not only from health and emergency services, but also from work and education establishments.
A third bridge was “critical,” she said.
Welcoming Mr Skates’ comments Cllr Medi said it was “a positive step in the right direction”.
“Our situation here on Ynys Môn is unique to any other region across Wales, we depend on two bridges to link us to and from the mainland.
“We have seen during recent events that the current situation is just not resilient or good enough.”