Police are investigating a report of a man behaving inappropriately towards a woman in Pwllheli.
Officers made further enquiries following the report on Thursday, 8 May, but say no arrests were made in connection.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “I would like to reassure residents that this incident has no connection to an arrest made last week in relation to a report of indecent exposure in the Pwllheli area.
“We're aware of speculation and concern on social media linking these reports, but please be assured they are not connected.
“We take all reports of incidents of this nature very seriously and would encourage anyone with concerns to report them to police at the earliest opportunity.”