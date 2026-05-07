Safety charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has warned that Wales is experiencing a worsening accidental death crisis and is calling on the party forming the next Welsh Government to prioritise accident prevention as an urgent public health and economic issue.
RoSPA’s new Stronger, Safer Wales manifesto sets out evidence-led measures to reduce deaths and serious injuries across homes, roads, workplaces and water environments.
The charity is urging ministers and candidates to treat accidental harm with the same seriousness as other major health threats.
Accidents now claim more than 1,200 lives annually in Wales, with a fatality rate 22 per cent above the UK average.
Falls remain the leading cause of accidental death, while Wales also experiences significantly elevated risks from accidental poisonings, rural road collisions, machinery-related incidents and dog-related injuries.
The consequences extend far beyond the human toll: preventable accidents cost the NHS billions, remove tens of thousands from the workforce, and disproportionately harm people in deprived communities.
RoSPA is proposing a series of targeted interventions including safer home design standards, mandatory eyesight testing for drivers, improved road marking systems to protect motorcyclists, strengthened product safety enforcement, and mandatory water safety education in schools.
Drawing on its work with the Welsh Government on initiatives such as Road Safety Wales and Water Safety Wales, the charity believes these measures will reduce preventable harm while easing pressure on overstretched public services.
Becky Hickman, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Wales is facing a clear and escalating crisis of accidental deaths, and the evidence shows the situation is worsening year on year. Behind every statistic is a life that could have been saved with proven, practical interventions.
“We are calling on the next Welsh Government to make accident prevention a national priority, because coordinated action will save lives, reduce inequalities and relieve pressure on the NHS.
“Accidents are not inevitable.
“With strong leadership and consistent standards across Wales, we can significantly reduce preventable harm.
“Our proposals provide policymakers with clear, workable steps that can be implemented quickly and effectively.”
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