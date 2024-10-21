THIS is the scene outside Bronglais Hospital on Monday morning, with several ambulances piled up outside A&E.
A Cambrian New reader sent us thi image of what appears to be at least six ambulances stacked up outside the entrance to accident and emergency.
Hywel Dda University Health Board says however the ambulances arrived in quick succession and the A&E is operating as usual.
Hywel Dda University Health Board’s County Director for Ceredigion Peter Skitt said: “Whilst several ambulances have arrived at Bronglais Hospital’s Emergency Department in quick succession this afternoon, the teams are assisting patients as usual, and we hope to handover patients with the ambulance service as soon as possible.
“We are grateful to our staff who are working as a whole hospital to ensure we are providing the care people need and supporting those who are ready for discharge home or into community settings.”