Opposition councillors have joined forces to lodge a motion of no confidence in a Liberal Democrat cabinet member.
It has been confirmed that Powys Independents joint leader, Cllr Beverley Baynham has submitted the motion of no confidence in Cllr Jackie Charlton the Powys County Council cabinet member for a greener Powys.
Cllr Baynham’s move is backed by Conservative group leader, Cllr Aled Davies and Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan.
Cllr Baynham’s motion reads: “This motion has no confidence in the current portfolio holder for a greener Powys to make informed decisions in respect of home to school transport, highways and recycling, climate change and de-carbonisation.
“Decision taken are being made against the democratic will of council.”
It is also understood that some councillors are deeply unhappy over the “shambles” car parking review that Cllr Charlton presided over.
A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “A motion of no confidence has been received.
“It is a matter that is being considered by full council.”
Council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt said he had no comment to make “yet”.
Cllr Baynham said she received an acknowledgement of the motion but has been given no indication so far of when it will be debated.