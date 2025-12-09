Proposals for 40 houses and 20 flats to be built on the outskirts of Llanidloes will all be for affordable homes.
Mid Wales Property have lodged a planning application with Powys County Council to build the 60 residential units in a field opposite Derwen Fawr business park.
The site sits just under one kilometre from Llanidloes town centre and had been allocated in the existing Local Development Plan (LDP) for 46 dwellings.
Documents lodged with the application say that the site “benefits “from access to schools, shops, and other services within “walking and cycling distance.
Documents said: “The development includes a mix of one- to four-bedroom homes, delivered through a combination of terraced houses, semi-detached homes and two small apartment buildings.”
This mix of homes will see 20 one-bedroom flats, 24 two-bedroom houses, 13 three-bedroom houses and three with four bedrooms built on the site.
There will be 116 parking spaces on site as part of the scheme.
Documents said the "proposal represents a well-considered extension to Llanidloes, delivering high quality, energy-efficient affordable housing."
“The scheme is landscape-led, rooted in place making principles and informed by its setting, with the aim of contributing positively to the character and future of the town," documents added.
“This reflects both local housing needs and national policy priorities to optimise housing delivery on sustainable sites.”
Over the last couple of years discussions have taken place on the potential development between developers, Newydd Housing Association and county planners.
Back in April 2024, the scheme being considered was for 55 homes – which went up to 58 and eventually proposals for 60 have been lodged with the council.
During the pre-application consultation the papers explain that county planners had shown support for a 100 per cent affordable home proposal.
A decision on the application is expected in the New Year.
