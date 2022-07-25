‘No reason not to eat out’ says Gwynedd Council, as hygiene standards are revealed

There is “no reason not to eat out in Gwynedd” – according to the council.

At a gathering of the council cabinet last Tuesday (19 July) members chewed over the success of its food business ratings showing that 99 percent had met hygiene standards.

Cllr Dafydd Meurig said he wanted to alert members to the “good news story for those who ate out in the area”.

The council’s public protection service team report revealed that of 2,189 Gwynedd food businesses, over 99 percent, had received a score of 3 – 5 on hygiene ratings.

Cllr Meurig praised the team who he said had “worked extremely hard” during the pandemic to establish the quality of food businesses in the area.

The report said Gwynedd food businesses had been subject to the food hygiene standard scoring system on 31 May.

Of these, 2,176 (99.4 percent) had met the satisfactory or higher standard (3-5) and only 13, (0.59 percent) did not meet the standard.

The area’s food hygiene standards had “intensified” over the past months, and the findings were “extremely encouraging,” Cllr Meurig said.

“So, the message here is, there is no reason not to eat out in Gwynedd because it is safe to do so!”

Meeting chair, Cllr Nia Wyn Jeffreys, welcomed the news, saying: “Thank you for that report David.