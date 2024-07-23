ENVIONMENT chiefs have issued a stark warning to Welsh Water after an annual report showed the number of serious pollution events in Wales rose during 2023.
Natural Resources Wales has published its 2023 performance report highlights the worst performance from Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water against the metrics measured against, which are standardised in England and Wales.
The company was responsible for a total of 107 sewage pollution incidents during 2023.
The number of serious pollution incidents rose from five to seven, including a major incident involving a burst sewer pipe on the River Taff at Pontypridd in March last year.
The report also flags concerns about a small but significant decline in water discharge permit compliance, dropping to 98 per cent.
Improvements were made to the number of pollution incidents self-reported to NRW, rising to 70 per cent during 2023, but still falling short of the minimum 80 per cent target.
Water companies are expected to self-report incidents to NRW before others do. Without a rapid response, the impact of pollution can escalate and the opportunity for mitigation measures can be lost.
While Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water will stay at two-star (company requires improvement) rating this year, NRW has issued a stark warning to the company that it needs to turn the tables on its downward performance trends.
Clare Pillman, Chief Executive of NRW said: “Despite increased pressure from ourselves as regulators, and from politicians and the public, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water have failed to make the kind of improvements we want and expect to see.
“It is unacceptable that we are now seeing a year-on-year increase in significant pollution incidents, at a time where so much is being invested in improving our rivers and water quality for nature and people.
“In response, we continue to use all the enforcement tools available to us to drive improvements. We are pursuing several formal investigations, including potential prosecutions relating to incidents and issues of permit compliance.”
A consultation with water companies and other relevant stakeholders will be held over the summer.
A Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water spokesperson said: “We are disappointed with the assessment rating and acknowledge that our performance is not where we want it to be.
“Dŵr Cymru takes its environmental responsibility seriously, we apologise for any environmental harm we have caused and are working tirelessly to deliver the improvements required in challenging circumstances.”