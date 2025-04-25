Work on the new Old College atrium that will lead into a dramatic new glass fronted 200-seater function room with stunning views over Cardigan Bay has reached a key milestone.
Extending over seven floors the new atrium will open up the grade 1 listed Old College, providing easy access at all levels for the very first time in its 160-year history.
Just before Easter, the Old College project’s main contractor, Andrew Scott Ltd, oversaw the laying of the steel reinforced concrete floor that brings work on the atrium up to ground level.
Located on the site of the university’s former estates building, the work involved excavating down and construction of a reinforced concrete shell to create space for new kitchens.
Now that the work has reached ground level, the construction of new lift shafts and access to the five floors above ground is expected to progress quickly over the next few months.
Once completed, a new steel structure that will support and provide the platform for the new glass fronted 200-seater function room is expected to be in place by the end of the summer.
Shaun Davies, Andrew Scott Project Manager for Old College said: “Reaching ground floor level for the new atrium is an important milestone for this project.
“Building a brand new seven storey building in such a confined space is challenging and we are grateful to those who live and work in this part of town for their understanding as equipment and materials have been brought to site.
“As the building grows out of the ground, we look forward to making the vision for the stunning new function room above the Georgian villas a reality.”
Jim O’Rourke, Old College Project Manager for Aberystwyth University said: “The Old College project is hugely ambitious and will transform this historic grade 1 listed building into a major cultural and creative centre for Aberystwyth and Wales.”
“The new atrium will give visitors a real sense of arrival, providing easy access to all levels of the Old College in a way that has never been possible before. It also brings together for the very first time the four historic buildings on the site, the Old College itself, the two Georgian villas and The Cambria.
“This is reminiscent of the way the architect C J Ferguson joined South and North Seddon for the first time with the construction of the new science block in the 1890s.
“We are delighted with the progress made by the project’s main contractors Andrew Scott Ltd as they negotiate a site that has limited access in what is a very tight space.”
Offering a contemporary interpretation of the Old College’s architectural heritage, the atrium will provide a new public entrance from King Street to complement the new main entrance from the promenade through the Georgian villas.
Set back from the road, it has been designed to preserve the view of Old College along the road from Pier Street.
The work is set to be completed on this phase at the end of 2025.