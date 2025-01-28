The legendary Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy was spotted enjoying the delights of the Dyfi Valley this weekend.
The six-time Olympic champion who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2024 hit up the famous Ynyshir two-Michelin star restaurant to enjoy its set menu.
After staying the night at the restaurant’s boutique hotel, the retired cyclist then enjoyed cruising around the valley’s many beauty spots with a loaned Porsche Singer Turbo with his wife Sarra Hoy.
Sharing his experience, Hoy described the trip as “the stuff dreams are made of”.
He added that Ynyshir gave him “one of the most memorable meals and evenings of my life - if you ever get the chance to go then grab it with both hands”.
He was there the same evening as Hairy Biker Si Griffiths after receiving a “tip-off” recommendation from rugby star George North.
Enjoying the transport, he described it as “a bucket list car that didn’t just live up to my sky-high expectations but far exceeded them - what a flippin’ machine!
“Loved every second in it - I even enjoyed washing it this afternoon before it goes back tomorrow.”
In 2024 the 11-time world champion was diagnosed with prostate cancer which had spread to his bones, and was given two to four years to live.