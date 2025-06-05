One-hour parking could return as Powys County Council’s controversial car park review concludes.
The recommendations published on 4 June include a return to one-hour parking tariffs at all long-stay car parks.
The changes include charging £1.50 for up to one hour, £2.50 for 1-2 hours, £3.50 for 2-4 hours and all-day parking capped at £5.
The proposals will be decided by a scrutiny committee on 12 June.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We appreciate that car parking arrangements in the county is a very emotive subject for our residents and businesses.
“It was really important that we took the time to consider all options and take on board the feedback from the review group, the scrutiny committee, our residents, businesses and visitors.
“There is still more work to do with regards to the long-term plans for parking arrangements in the county but, we believe these recommendations will be acceptable to our communities, as a feasible, sustainable and affordable option for the council to deliver within our tight budget constraints.”
It comes after the council took a review of the proposals following backlash last winter.
Concerns were raised over the previous proposals which placed one-hour tariffs in some towns and not others.
Some said this would put a strain on high streets by deterring short-stay shoppers who would not pay £2.50 for a quick visit.
Others raised worries over the increased fees in general, “putting people off longer stays”, with Councillor Elwyn Vaughan accusing the council of using car parks as “cash cows to fill Powys coffers”.
The proposals would ease the deficit within the council’s Highways, Transport and Recycling department.
The new proposals include new single car park permits for £280 a year, £155 for six months, £90 for three months or £30 for one month.
