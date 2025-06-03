Powys County Council is to receive the largest amount of funding out of any local authority for infrastructure projects this year.
The UK Labour government has awarded the council close to £11m for works to improve connectivity, resurfacing roads and active travel routes across Wales’ biggest county.
The council has been awarded a grand total of £10,797,949.27 from the Levelling Up Fund scheme for economic regeneration projects in Powys for 2025/26 in an effort to improve the tourist economy.
Member of Parliament for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, Steve Witherden, is said to have been instrumental in securing this funding.
MP Witherden said: “I’m really delighted we’ve been able to secure this funding.
“This money will go a long way towards improving our community infrastructure across Montgomeryshire.
“I was elected last year on a promise to deliver the vital upgrades to infrastructure that we need both locally and nationally after many years of decline.
“This money will improve the state of our roads, broaden connectivity, and help to boost the local economy.
“I will continue working hard to get a fair deal for people in Powys and make sure that we build on this progress.”
The work will go towards resurfacing roads in tourist hotspots and thereby improving access for both residents and visitors, whilst supporting the National Cycle Network.
Active travel routes for walking, cycling and running will be improved between key towns and around tourist destinations to improve access and encourage locals and visitors to get active - contributing to Powys’ Net Zero targets in reducing carbon emissions.
This will include areas such as Llandrindod Lake, Brecon promenade, the next phase of the Llandrindod Wells to Howey route and a section of the Crickhowell to Llangattock route.
The Rights of Way network is also set to be improved with the funding to enable and improve access, such as replacing the footbridge at Pont y Milgy in Ystradgynlais.
Minister for Local Transport Simon Lightwood MP said: “This money is proof that this Labour government is serious about bringing change all across the country.
“Creating sustainable, local growth is a key priority for this Labour government, and this funding will help deliver that.
“Improving local transport and connectivity will make a massive difference by making it easier for people to travel to work and education, visit friends and family or access vital appointments.
“I’m grateful to Steve Witherden for his constructive support and will continue to work closely with him as we deliver our Plan for Change.”
Cllr Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “This latest contribution of Levelling Up Funding from UK Government will allow us to begin making the improvements needed to the county’s transport infrastructure.
“Through this timely investment, we aim to improve accessibility to key services, encourage active travel and support recreational activities, providing better journeys for everyone and improve connectivity to tourist hotspots.
“We are hopeful to receive confirmation of additional Levelling Up Funding to enable us to complete further projects in the future.”
