Repairs have been carried out to a section of one of Wales’s most iconic green lanes, meaning that all users can continue to enjoy the famous route.
A section of Strata Florida has had its surface reinstated, with work carried out to improve drainage and install post and rail fencing.
Over the last few years, sections of the 12.5 km track have been reported as being in poor repair, with particular problems caused by high volumes of rain water and poor drainage, which has damaged the surface, making access difficult in parts.
The Green Lane Association, which works to protect the UK’s ancient network of unsealed roads, has worked with the landowner of one section to fund and carry out repairs to make sure that the route can continue to be enjoyed by all users.
“Strata Florida is a well-known green lane that offers the chance to travel through some of the most remote and stunning scenery in mid-Wales. The Association is pleased to have played a role in repairing it so that it can be enjoyed for many years to come,” said Green Lane Association board member Richard Price.
In total, 1,000 tonnes of material was used to repair a 1.75km length of the track, creating a level surface without ruts or holes. Infill material was used to reinstate the surrounding land and stone added to the surface.
Drainage channels and ditches were dug to allow water to run off the route in order to maintain the surface during adverse weather. Pipes were re-opened, connecting to nearby drainage ditches so water can be removed from the area.
Signs have also been put up asking users to keep to the track.
The Strata Florida green lane goes through the heart of the Cambrian Mountains between Pontrhydfendigaid and Abergwesyn.
