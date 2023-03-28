The girls bring their beehive wigs and sequin dresses to Rhosygilwen to celebrate the swinging 60s and 70s. With a repertoire of songs from the Supremes, The Four Tops, Lulu, The Shirelles, The Ronettes and more, The Hornettes will have you out of your seats in no time. Join them for a night full of fun, nostalgia, comedy, singing and dancing in the aisles to hit after hit from the Motown era, 60s girl groups and beyond. Book now for what promises to be a spectacular performance.