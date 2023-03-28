There’s a packed programme of events at Rhosygilwen Mansion, Cilgerran this month. First up on Saturday, 1 April, Clare Teal and Jason Rebello take to the stage.
Clare is an English singer and broadcaster who has become famous not only for her singing, but also for having signed the biggest recording contract by a British jazz singer. This is Clare’s fourth return to Rhosygilwen with her pianist, the talented Jason Rubello.On Saturday, 8 April at 8pm, The Hornettes: Take Two perform at the impressive venue.
The girls bring their beehive wigs and sequin dresses to Rhosygilwen to celebrate the swinging 60s and 70s. With a repertoire of songs from the Supremes, The Four Tops, Lulu, The Shirelles, The Ronettes and more, The Hornettes will have you out of your seats in no time. Join them for a night full of fun, nostalgia, comedy, singing and dancing in the aisles to hit after hit from the Motown era, 60s girl groups and beyond. Book now for what promises to be a spectacular performance.
Benji Kirkpatrick takes to the stage there on Friday, 21 April at 7.30pm.
This singer, songwriter and musician has been performing solo for nearly 25 years. Well-known as rhythmic driver and key member of multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winning big band, Bellowhead,Benji regularly collaborates with Seth Lakeman. He was one third of acclaimed ‘bloke folk’ trio, Faustus.Benji’s new solo album of original material is due for release during autumn 2023.
On Sunday, 23 April between 10.30am and 3pm, the venue hosts the Ceredigion Growers Plant Fair.
"Every year we host the Ceredigion Growers for their early spring plant fair," a Rhosygilwen spokesperson said.
"It is a good opportunity to buy their excellent plants and indulge in a coffee and cake in our cafe. We intend to have more parking attendants this year to ease the congestion of last year’s very popular event. Admission is free.
For more information, and to book tickets for the venue’s live music events, visithttps://rhosygilwen.co.uk/