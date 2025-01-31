Police have launched an appeal following the reported theft of tools from a motor vehicle.
The alleged theft in Pantperthog is believed to have taken place between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday, 28 January.
The vehicle that was parked in a layby on the A487, north of the CAT centre.
The offenders gained access to the vehicle and stole multiple power tools,” an NWP Gwynedd South police spokesperson said.
“We’re particularly appealing for information about CCTV / dashcam footage, or if any persons were sighted acting suspiciously around the vehicle within this time frame.
“Anyone with information should contact NWP by telephone using our non-emergency line - 101 - or via our website using the webchat facility and quote reference (25000074997).”