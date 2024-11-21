Primary school pupils at Penrhyndeudraeth’s Ysgol Cefn Coch school have chosen the name of a new local housing estate.
The 41-home housing estate being built for Grŵp Cynefin and ClwydAlyn and by Williams Homes Bala Ltd has been named Maes Deudraeth.
Williams Homes worked with Penrhyndeudraeth Town Council to run the school competition to name the new development. After much deliberation and fantastic suggestions, the winning entry was chosen. Congratulations to Jac, whose thoughtful contribution earned him a gift voucher.
Grŵp Cynefin, ClwydAlyn and Williams Homes have also been inspiring the next generation of builders through an educational event at the school.
As part of their commitment to providing high-quality and affordable homes, partners in construction projects like this give back to the community through social value projects to enrich, empower and support communities, whether that’s helping people get back into work, combating social isolation, supporting residents in fuel poverty, or providing access to food.
In line with this, Penny Lofts, Land and Acquisitions Manager for Williams Homes, visited the school to deliver interactive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sessions.
Penny helped students from Years 3-6 explore how STEM shapes the construction of safe and sustainable homes. Students learned how different professionals – such as architects, engineers, builders and project managers – work together to create safe, sustainable neighbourhoods.
One of the most engaging activities was a team-building challenge where students used only dowels and rubber bands to construct the tallest possible tower. Working together, the pupils experienced the real-world application of collaboration, problem-solving and planning – a perfect introduction to skills needed in the construction industry.
Penny said: “It was wonderful to see the enthusiasm and creativity of the students at Ysgol Cefn Coch. These workshops not only provided them with a fun, hands-on introduction to STEM but also showed them the importance of working together towards a common goal – just like in house building. We are proud to be part of a project that connects the local community and inspires future generations.”
Arwyn Evans, Head of Development, Grŵp Cynefin said: “Involving the community, especially the younger generation, is very important in construction projects such as these. As well as building homes and supporting communities, we want to showcase the industry and the types of jobs available. We want to inspire a new generation to build careers in housing and show that they can do this in a range of jobs, in north Wales.”
Penelope Storr, Head of Development and Growth at ClwydAlyn said: “We are thrilled to see local young people getting so excited about construction and STEM careers. We are committed to working closely with the community as Maes Deudraeth takes shape. This new development will provide high-quality, affordable homes, contributing to the vibrancy of the area and offering new opportunities for local families.”
This Penrhydeudraeth development is a collaborative partnership between Gwynedd Council, ClwydAlyn and Grŵp Cynefin, forming part of Gwynedd’s Affordable Housing Development Programme. The scheme was funded by the Welsh Government through Gwynedd Council’s Social Housing Grant.