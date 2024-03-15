A founder member of the British society for Parasitology, Professor Rees was both their Vice-President and President (1972 to 1976). She was elected Fellow of the Institute of Biology in 1971, awarded an Honorary Fellowship of the American Society of Parasitologists in 1976 and honoured with the prestigious Linnean medal in 1990. She also appeared in Vogue magazine in 1975 as part of a feature on influential women.