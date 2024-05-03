DAFYDD Llywelyn has been re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys.
Following voting on Thursday, counting took place at Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul on Friday.
Plaid Cymru candidate, Dafydd Llywelyn, received 31,323 votes and will return as the Police and Crime Commissioner for another four years.
Conservative candidate, Ian Harrison, came second with 19,134 votes.
Labour's Philippa Thompson came third with 18,353 votes, with Liberal Democrat candidate, Justin Griffiths, receiving 7,719 votes.
There were a total of 789 spoiled ballots.