Police have launched an appeal to find a man with strong links to Lampeter and Llanybydder who is wanted in relation to 'domestic abuse offences'.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Wanted - We’re appealing for information to find Dominic Mills from Carmarthenshire.
"The 26-year-old is wanted in relation to Domestic Abuse offences.
"He is known to have strong links in the Llanybydder and Lampeter areas and connections to Bristol.
"Have you seen Dominic Mills or do you have information that might help us find him?"
If you have any information, contact police online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ by emailing [email protected] or phoning 101, quoting reference 25*1053590.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
