CEREDIGION Plaid Cymru councillors have donated to the county's food banks ahead of Christmas.
Cheques were presented in Penparcau, Aberaeron, Lampeter, Cardigan and Llandysul, with a total of £2,000 donated to support the work of the Ceredigion food banks.
Cllr Bryan G Davies, leader of the Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Group, said: "It is regrettable that we have food banks in Ceredigion and that so many residents of the County are facing poverty in the twenty-first century.
“The combination of constant public spending cuts from London, low wages and high living costs has forced individuals and families to seek help with life's most basic things.
“We do our best as a Leadership Group to help those in need in the county and as local councillors we support initiatives such as food banks and warm spaces.”
Reverend Gareth Reid, Treasurer of Llandysul Food Bank said they welcomed the contribution.
"At Llandysul Food Bank we have seen an increase in the need over the last months of 2022 and expect this to rise again with the challenges everyone is facing,” he said.
“We rely on volunteers and contributions from the public to run the food bank, and are very proud to say that we see great kindnesses.
“Any contribution of food or money is greatly appreciated, and we are very happy to receive this contribution from the Plaid Cymru Group."