Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth will be visiting Machynlleth this weekend to launch the local Senedd election campaign.
This weekend, the party will be hosting events in the town to officially launch their candidates for Gwynedd Maldwyn ahead of the May 2026 Senedd elections.
The Welsh party will host a free folk music gig open to all on Friday 7 November from 7pm at the Wynnstay Hotel, featuring local artists the Worldwide Welshman and Hen Fegin.
The Plaid leader will also speak on the night about his vision for Wales, building momentum following its recent election victory in Caerphilly.
Powys County Councillor for Glantwymyn, Elwyn Vaughan, will begin his campaign as one of the Plaid candidates for the Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency.
Commenting on the weekend, he said: “We can’t wait to see supporters from every corner of Gwynedd Maldwyn come together in Machynlleth for this exciting launch – and we’re thrilled that Rhun ap Iorwerth will be joining us to mark the occasion.
“His leadership and energy give a real sense of momentum as we set out Plaid Cymru’s vision for a fairer, more confident Wales, rooted in our local communities.”
On Saturday, 8 November, Plaid Cymru members and supporters will be out across the town for a Day of Action, sharing leaflets, speaking to residents and sharing Plaid’s vision.
