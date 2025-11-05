This exhibition is different in that it will showcase art made by young people in the area, where the public will have an opportunity to bid on and buy the artwork.
All the money raised will go to the Hands Up Project, which connects children around the world with young people in Palestine through online creative projects.
Organised by Ennyn CIC art workshops group, bidding starts online on 6 November, ahead of its launch event in the evening from 6-9.30pm at the space on Bank Lane.
Alongside the local art will be poems and illustrations from the book Moon Tell Me Truth, written by children aged 9 to 15 from Palestine and published by The Hands up Project.
The exhibition will be open every Wednesday 11am - 9pm and via appointment until 11th December.
